Councillor briefed on Children’s Parliament activities Staff Reporter National Karas

×

Steven Klukowski

LÜDERITZ - A member of the Namibia Children’s Parliament recently paid a visit to the office of local constituency councillor Jan Scholtz, briefing him on the fifth sitting of the institution.

Wayne McKay, a learner at a secondary school in Lüderitz, who also serves as chairperson of the Gender Equality and Social Welfare division in the Children’s Parliament, discussed matters of mutual interest in the constituency and region at large with the councillor.

These included, amongst others, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies at school, substance abuse, income-generating projects and the youth’s role in a democratic society.

Referring to the motions discussed and deliberated upon by members of the Children’s Parliament, the learner mentioned that one of them has been the consideration of more natural resources harvesting projects like reservoirs.

Another motion, he said, was to consider increasing facilities to accommodate more disabled people furthering their studies at tertiary level. “The provision to make information technology and communication tools available in order to suit the prescribed subject,” he explained, was another motion discussed and deliberated on during the assembly.

According to the children’s parliamentarian the assembly regarded the provision of technical education in terms of training teachers and expanding/building of schools as a priority to support learners having a passion for, and furthermore difficulties, in the field of technical education. He reasoned that the adoption of such a motion could accommodate the vision for quality education as contemplated in Article 20 of the Namibian Constitution.

McKay furthermore informed the constituency councillor that the assembly in conclusion agreed that the fifth session should officially endorse the Unicef-led Generation Unlimited Initiatives and in addition support and assist its (Unicef’s) activities and campaigns during the Childrfen’s Parliament’s term of office.

“The assembly in addition acknowledges the special strategic relationship with Unicef as its partner for the advancement of the right of everyone,” he concluded.

At the end of the meeting Scholtz expressed his thanks for the visit and encouraged the Children’s Parliament to always strive to be innovative/creative and not blame others since they sit with the tools in their hands to shape their own destiny.

2019-10-18 07:05:17 | 22 hours ago