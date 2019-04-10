‘Councillor’ escapes from police custody at Ndiyona

RUNDU - The Police in Kavango East are on the hunt for Ndara “Councillor” Stefanus who last week escaped from police custody at Ndiyona.

The trial awaiting inmate was incarcerated in the Ndiyona police holding cells and was hospitalised at Nyangana hospital at the time of his escape.

The inmate allegdely asked the officer tasked to watch over him to escort him to the toilet, he then sneaked out unnoticed and jumped the health facilities’ fence and fled on foot. He is yet to be rearrested.

“It happened on Wednesday night at around 21h55 at Nyangana Catholic hospital. We could not re-arrest him as our members are still tracing his whereabouts. If anyone has information please do contact the police,” said the Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu.

The fugitive was incarcerated for theft of a motor vehicle. “He is Ndara Stephanus well known by his nickname as Councillor, he was admitted at Nyangana hospital on Monday after he fainted and was taken to the hospital,” Kanyetu said.

2019-04-10 09:14:26 4 hours ago