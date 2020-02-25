Councillor urges improved service delivery Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

AROAB – Keetmanshoop Rural constituency Councillor Elias !Kharuxab said there is a compelling call for all stakeholders to deliberately and collaboratively make a positive and sustained difference in the lives of those around them.

He made this call when delivering his welcoming remarks during an information sharing day recently held at Aroab.

The councillor explained that they gathered as stakeholders to inform the community about services offered and further to brainstorm on how to supplement different developmental programmes in the constituency, aiming to strengthen nation building.

“As human beings we are connected and interdependent on each other in order to promote team building,” he explained.

!Kharugab then cautioned office bearers to refrain from refusing to provide vital information to community members, in the process isolating and hurting people. “Economically as stakeholders we need to contribute towards crucial needs and should not distance ourselves, but rather embrace one another’s activities as a region to build the nation,” he further emphasised.

Speaking at the same occasion, Namibian police station commander at Aroab, Beata Garises said the most prevalent crimes they are experiencing includes stock theft, assault (grievous bodily harm) and substance abuse, with alcohol as the leading cause.

“We are however faced with challenges such as community members withholding vital information that may lead to the arrest of culprits,” she raised.

According to her, residents make themselves sometimes guilty of concealing crime or interfering with police investigations. “These actions constitute unlawful acts and people should rather assist the police in combating crime,” Garises cautioned.

The station commander further informed residents that police in the constituency will embark on awareness campaigns and outreach programmes in order to educate people on all aspects of the law. He called on the community to unite as one and build a constructive relationship with the police in order to tackle these social evils together as a team.

2020-02-25 07:23:22 | 4 hours ago