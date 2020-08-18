Covid-19 disrupts mock exams Obrien Simasiku National Khomas

OMUTHIYA – The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted a number of examination proceedings for grade 11 and 12 at some schools in the Oshikoto region after teachers and pupils tested positive for the virus.

The region has over 20 cases confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Three schools could not commence with examinations on Monday after it was established that a learner at Oshigambo High School, a teacher at Olukonda Secondary School and another at Onathinge South Combined School tested positive for Covid-19.

“As such, learners at the indicated schools would not write their exams tomorrow (Monday) but such exam is to be deferred to a different date,” the directorate of education said in an internal memo.

“We are, therefore, requesting you to inform all the schools with grade 11 and 12 to collect the question papers from the learners once they have written the exams until further notice. This is to avoid the leaking of exams question papers and to enable the learners for the said schools to write their exams on the date to be communicated.”

The case management task force team was dispatched to the schools to determine the degree of exposure, as well as carry out disinfection of the premises.

Yesterday marked the first day of mock examinations for grade 11 and 12 pupils after the timetable was amended last week.

Initially, the examinations were supposed to commence in September.

Rising cases

Meanwhile, health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced the country has recorded 190 new positive cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the pandemic.

The majority of the cases were reported at Windhoek, where 152 samples tested positive.

“The Windhoek cases continue to increase exponentially. In the last two weeks alone, cases reported on a daily basis shifted rapidly from 13 cases to the highest we are reporting today, 152. This is about a tenfold increase,” said Shangula.

Walvis Bay reported 17 new confirmed cases, while Swakopmund recorded eight.

New cases were also reported at Rehoboth (three) and Otjiwarongo and Luderitz with two new confirmed cases. Omaruru, Mariental, Okahandja, Grootfontein, Eenhana and Rundu each reported one case.

The cumulative confirmed cases in the country stand at 4 344, 2 370 recoveries and 1 929 active cases.

The pandemic has so far claimed 36 lives.

The authorities have tested 41 867 samples for Covid-19.

– osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-08-18 09:20:20 | 2 days ago