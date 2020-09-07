Covid-19: Seek medical care early

WALVIS BAY - Some Namibians are compromising their chances of surviving Covid-19 by seeking medical assistance at the last minute, while they barely can breathe. This is according to Eleanor Jansen, infection prevention and control coordinator of the Welwitschia Private Hospital at Walvis Bay.

Jansen, who has also been at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle at the harbour town, said they have noted that people wait until the last minute to seek medical assistance, making it an uphill battle to successfully treat them for the virus that has killed nearly 90 Namibians since its outbreak in April.

“Some of the patients arrive here barely breathing and it should not be the case. We should seek help as soon as we experience any symptoms. Even if we only lost our sense of smell or taste,” she said recently.

Jansen added Namibians should realise that Covid-19 is just not another flu and should not be compared to other diseases such as malaria or HIV/Aids.

“How Covid-19 is spread is completely different from how one gets HIV, let alone malaria. Please we should not mess around with Covid-19. It is a killer. That is why most of the people without comorbidities such as hypertension or diabetes or any other underlying medical conditions are dying,” she said.

Jansen also highlighted the importance of only using medicine personally prescribed to oneself. She explained there is a difference between home remedies and medicine prescribed by a doctor, thus caution should be exercised as such.

“Be cautious as soon as there is any chemical substance in any medicine. You should not use any prescription drug that was not meant for you as every medication has a side effect. Even panados have a side effect and should be taken with caution,” she explained. Jansen added what has worked for someone else might not be ideal for another person hence people should consult medical practitioners to prescribe medicine based on individual symptoms and conditions. – edeklerk@nepc.com.na

2020-09-07 09:51:04 | 1 days ago