Criminal record diminishes prospects for ex-offenders

The Deputy Commissioner General of the Namibian Correctional Service Anna-Rosa Katjivena said although ex-female offenders have been going through counselling and rehabilitation, criminal records diminish their prospects when they seek gainful employment at private and state institutions.

She was speaking at the handing over of cosmetics from the office of the First Lady Monica Geingos on Friday at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

She said more advocacies are needed to ensure the rehabilitation of the Namibian Correctional Service will not go in vain because ex-offenders are still not getting employment after they serve their sentences.

“Although the Namibian correctional facilities have done a lot to make sure that these people are rehabilitated, about 90% of them will not get employed because of their criminal records,” noted the deputy commissioner general.

She further stated the donation of 89 care packs will be of great use to female offenders, as it will enable them to meet some of their needs.

“It is important to highlight that attaining our most basic needs is essential for physical survival, which is the first thing that motivates our behaviour. If the need for basic needs is not satisfied, the human body cannot function optimally,” she explained.

She said the support will enable the offenders to complete their incarceration with meritorious conduct, seeing that their physiological needs are met and therefore, there will be a reduction in their emotional distress.

“Also, this support further enables the Namibian Correctional Service to meet the basic needs of offenders, making them feel cared for and in the process empowering them and giving them further motivation to effectively carry out their incarceration,” she said.

Dr Veronika Theron from the office of the First Lady handed over the 89 care packs consisting of all essential toiletries and baby products.

“We are cognisant of challenges faced by inmates due to Covid-19 and therefore deemed it necessary to also include masks, thermometers and sanitisers,” said Theron.

Speaking on behalf of other ex-offenders, a female offender who spoke on condition of anonymity said this gesture has made them strong and believe they are still part of the society.

2020-07-27 09:01:05 | 19 hours ago