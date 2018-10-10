Culprit/s in Aussenkehr murder remain free

KEETMANSHOOP - While Aussenkehr is trying to come to grips with the horrific murder and rape of a woman whose half-naked body was found over the weekend, efforts by police investigators to bring those responsible for her murder have not yielded any positive results so far.

The body of Patrisia Vihemba Madyumo (32) was found lying next to the reed houses at Aussenkehr’s Block 5, without any underwear and skirt, and only covered with a shirt and jersey. It is suspected she was brutally raped and her head bludgeoned with unknown objects.

//Kharas crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo informed New Era that despite police efforts to get to the bottom of the murder case and apprehend whoever is responsible for the killing, their efforts have been in vain so far, despite a call by the police for anyone with information on the case to come forward.

“There has not been any arrests, or leads so far, the public is quite as no one has come forth with information in this regard, but we are still busy with the investigations,” Mubebo said.

