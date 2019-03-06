Cunene governor visits Namibian counterpart

EENHANA – The new Governor of Cunene Province in Angola Vigilio Tyova visited Governor of Ohangwena Region Usko Nghaamwa to strengthen the long-standing, inter-regional links between the two bordering regions.

Tyova was appointed as governor of Cunene last year following the death a year ago of Antonio Ndidalelwa.

Speaking through a translator, Tyova said his courtesy visit to Ohangwena aims to strengthen ties in politics, health, economy and social needs particularly for the people at the periphery of Cunene and Ohangwena.

The visit further seeks to strengthen infrastructural needs, accessibility of water in the two regions and sustainable development.

“We are here to learn from those with more experience and replicate the good governance which I am sure my brother here can give me,” said Tyova. The two regions share an aquifer, which in Ohangwena is deemed important in solving the water woes experienced particularly in East Ohangwena, which is without potable water.

He said he expect the relationship to foster a border friendly environment which possess less challenges to both region and in return stimulate development.

Tyova encouraged the two border regions to work in the interest of their peoples.

Tyova was impressed with youth matters in the country saying Namibia has an impressive a level of development in social and youth matters.

He applauded Nghaamwa for coming to the aid of the Ndilula Naikaku Combined School recently whose roof was blown away.

He said the charitable gesture should be emulated to ensure that the future generations do not languish in poverty.

He called for the leadership of Ohangwena and Cunene to identify projects and business opportunities that are beneficial for its people.

The Angolan delegation also visited the Eenhana Memorial Shrine and housing development projects at Eenhana.

Nghaamwa used the opportunity to introduce the Ohangwena regional leadership to his Angolan counterpart.

At most, Ohangwena Region experiences problems of illegal entry into the country, the smuggling of goods including contraband and trade of illegal oil from Angola into Namibia.

