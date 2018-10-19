Dance Sport Namibia selects national team

WINDHOEK - Dance Sport Namibia (DSN) has selected a strong 14-member team to represent Namibia at the three-day Ballroom and Latin American Dance Styles, representing the country at the Rumba in the Jungle competition, which gets underway in Johannesburg today at Sun City, South Africa.

The national team received their maiden national colours at the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) headquarters in Windhoek this week.

This is the first time in dance sport history that a national team will represent Namibia in the august competition that has attracted more than 21 countries. Founding president and secretary general (SG) of Dance Sport Namibia, Venancius Rukero, will accompany the traveling entourage in the role of team manager.

The Namibian team reads as follows:

Christoffer Mostert, Bertie van der Merwe, Janu-Mari Coetzee, Silamont Gershwin Hamunyela, Juanita Visser, Nadine Birch, Christelle Mostert, Amanda Hugo, Kari Rabie, Gilbert Schiebler, Frieda Haufiku, Vernon Sawyers, Luca Coffee, Gaby Coffee, Juanita Birch (coach), Venancius Rukero (team manager).

