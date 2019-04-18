DJ Cappuccino secures deal with Nigerian entertainer

WINDHOEK- Local Disc Jockey, DJ Cappucino, last week expanded her wings when she officially signed with Nigerian Flyboy Entertainment owned by recording artist, performer and entertainer Kizz Daniel.

Kizz Daniel, formerly known as Kiss Daniel, is best known for his chart-topping single ‘Woju’ and his critically acclaimed song, ‘Yeba’.

DJ Cappuccino signed with Flyboy Entertainment following performances at an African music festival in Dubai last year. There, she met some of the best in the African entertainment sphere.

What’s more, DJ Cappucino jetted off to London this week for the first gig with Kizz Daniel on ‘No Bad Songz Tour’, which will take place this weekend.

DJ Cappuccino says she has been a fan of Kizz Daniel since 2016 and so of all the people she met it was a dream come true meeting Kizz Daniel.

DJ Cappucino says she aspires to be one of the celebrated female DJs in Africa. She also plans to have her own production label and feature artists on her songs.

DJ Cappucino’s rise to stardom started at Chopsis where she deejayed as an intern. She was also the resident DJ of Olive Entertainment.

2019-04-18 10:08:40 8 hours ago