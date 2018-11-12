DJ Desertstorm celebrates 10th Anniversary

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – With over ten years of crafting and molding his love and expression for music, DJ Desertstorm under Stormuzic Productions over the weekend celebrated this milestone with a bash at Trinity Lounge.

Evoking his artistic persona and musical journey for one of Namibia’s talented offering in the form of disc jockey, Dj Desertstorm sparked a memorable night.

In a dialogue with New Era, Dj Desertstorm said he is flattered to have made it this far in the cut-throat music industry. “I am happy my people came through and ten years in the music industry is a blessing to me reflecting back to where I started, so I hope to inspire upcoming talents that look up to me,” he said.

Remarkably, one of the consistent and evolving sectors of the local entertainment industry is disc jockeying. The appreciation of such entertainers has evoked a paradigm shift in the promotion and publicity of their image and craft. The alignment of talent, creativity, passion, perseverance, growth and remaining market- relevant has witnessed the local acts taking on not only local but international turntables.

The fully packed venue and disc jockey line-up on Saturday night event consisted of the crème de la crème of mixers who have years of experience on the decks and sure delivered a night of great music and company, namely Kalypso, DJ Steven the Legend, KFC DJ’s, DJ Chello, DJ Stiga, DJ Houvas and DJ Alba Nalo.

The decks were set alight as from 14h00 and attendees were required to pay N$50, and the bash preceded the release of Desertstorm’ s second single on the 30th November – a true Namibian representation of house music that catapults his career into the next sphere.

Notably so, the Namibian musical landscape has seen tremendous growth over the past two decades from the launching of music record companies to performers and musicians at liberty to creatively express their messaging in genres that are truly uniquely Namibian.

