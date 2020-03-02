Docket halts teen murder case

The case of a 19-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the death of her ex-boyfriend in 2018 has come to a standstill due to the docket not being available at court for proceedings.

The accused, Hannely Karukua, made her routine appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week where she was informed that the investigating officer had failed to bring the docket to curt.

“The State has made an application to have the docket bought to court – only then can the State know how far investigations into the matter are,” explained prosecutor Victoria Likius.

During the previous court proceedings, the case was referred back to the investigating officer by the prosecutor general who wanted the investigating officer to carry out additional investigations.

The prosecution is charging Karukua with a count of murder. The prosecution alleges that on 5 July 2018, the accused intentionally stabbed Thomas Nicolas Alweendo (25) with a knife, causing his death. Alweendo was Karukua’s ex-lover.

Alweendo died after Karukua allegedly stabbed him with a knife in the neck and head and his male friend at the corner of Ongava and Ombakata streets in Okuryangava, Katutura.

According to police reports, the three allegedly got into an argument after Alweendo damaged the tyres of his friend’s car.

An eyewitness said the two went behind the shebeen where a heated argument led to the stabbings.

During the scuffle, a friend of Alweendo allegedly stabbed Karukua twice in the head and thereafter Karukua retaliated by stabbing Alweendo in the neck and he died instantly.

Alweendo’s friend was arrested but was later released. It is alleged that Alweendo and Karukua dated for about two months but were separated at the time of the incident.

Currently on bail of N$3 000, Karukua was warned to appear in court on 4 March.

