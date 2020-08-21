Donations pour in for northern couple’s wedding

ONGWEDIVA – A wedding announcement last Sunday captured the hearts of Namibians who – in a space of days – have made donations and contributions to the couple’s big day.

Namibians this week opened their hearts and pockets after a video showing a bride wearing long colourful socks during her wedding announcement last Sunday in northern Namibia, went viral. This prompted a group of Namibians to hastily take over the planning of the wedding, resulting in over N$30 000 in cash being raised. Contributions were also made towards food, the couple’s attire as well as various wedding accessories.

In addition, Pehovelo Martin (50) and Gideon Hamukwaya (52), who will be tying the knot today, also have a gold theme-decorated reception awaiting them. The pair are getting married after being together for 32 years.

The church service will take place at Oshikunde ELCIN parish in Ohangwena region.

Martin yesterday expressed their gratitude to Namibians for the love and generous donations.

“What can I say? This came as a surprise to us. But from the bottom of our hearts, we are thankful to all those who came to our aid and the love they have demonstrated to people they do not know. What we see today is a manifest that God does not let his own people down,” said an emotional Martin during a telephonic interview.

Martin appealed to peace-loving Namibians to continue to do good and assist those in need.

Giving some insight of what transpired last Sunday, Martin said she decided to don the colourful socks to prevent herself from being exposed to dust as she and her partner walked a distance to church. She also said she couldn’t remove the socks as they were late for the service.

Apart from making donations to the wedding, the couple’s children also received clothes, while the couple’s homestead would also be renovated.

