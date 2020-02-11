Dorado Park murder suspects to be tried in March Maria Amakali Courts & Crime Khomas

A group consisting of two brothers and two friends, who are accused of robbing and killing a man in Dorado Park nearly three years ago, will be tried in March.

Kleopas Malima (24), his brother Nande Malima (23) and their friends Kenibirth Ashipala (25) and Robert Shikongo (25) were informed they would take the stand for their trial on 13 March in Windhoek Regional Court before magistrate Alexis Diergaardt.

The group were informed when they made an appearance in court yesterday for legal aid. Malima and his co-accused are expected to be tried on a count of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the course of justice. All charges emanate from the death of Alex Maluli Mushe who died on 6 April 2017.

The prosecution alleges the group intentionally killed Mushe by stabbing him with a knife. The prosecution further claims the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances derives from the fact that the group was in possession of a dangerous weapon that was later used in the killing.

The prosecution claims that having forced Mushe into submission, the group stole his bag and ran off. Mushe allegedly died from excessive bleeding due to the stab wounds said to have been inflicted by Malima and his co-accused.

The group have since denied any wrong doing, apart from Kleopas Malima who confessed to the killing during his court appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in 2017. Court records indicate that Malima admitted he stabbed Mushe because he had hit him with a stone.

During the bail hearing of Nande Malima and Shikongo, Nande Malima testified he saw his elder brother Kleopas Malima stabbing the deceased.

Nande Malima further testified he and other accused persons were merely witnesses at the scene of the crime on the date in question. According to his recollection, he does not remember seeing Shikongo at the scene that night.

All accused are currently out on bail. Only Shikongo is currently in police custody as he is unable to pay his reduced bail amount of N$1 000.

– mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-02-11 06:56:49 | 1 days ago