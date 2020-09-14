Dr Alfons releases Gravity in eight languages Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

Alfons Sagunji, known as Dr Alfons has released his fifth studio album, dubbing it Gravity, singing in eight different local languages with elements of pop, Oviritje, Kizomba, Damara punch and many other genres.

“Gravity is composed in eight languages and has a diversity of genres from Afro-pop, slow jam, Kizomba, Oviritje, Damara punch and a little bit of Reggae to it,” he explained.

Dr Alfons said the album is addressing issues surrounding laws of gravity, saying that whatever goes up eventually has to come down.

“Gravity talks about problem situations that we face daily as the laws of gravity states that what goes up must come down. Gravity tells a story of how we are hard-pressed on every side, situations that seem dark, especially with Covid-19. Who can set us free? Jesus is the answer as every track displays a deep message of hope, faith and love,” he detailed.

The 12-ballad album has a comprehensive production by Brown Klassic, DJ Chronic, one of the most celebrated music enthusiasts and Andrew on the beat. Features include gospel rap artist and the soulful Pride on a song titled ‘Emela’ singing in Kiswahili and Shona. The song is gospel with a dash of afro-pop as pidgin (grammatically simplified), which is prevalent in Nigeria and Ghana is heard in the chorus.

The Damara punch element on the album is heard through a song called ‘Khaima /Khi re’ featuring Miss V. The song carries the genre but in a subtle way. Oviritje version is heard in the song ‘Muhona’ featuring Sinny.

Other languages that can be heard apart from Khoe-Khoegowab, Otjiherero, Shona and Kiswahili are Portuguese, Oshiwambo, Afrikaans and English.

The album is assorted, a must add to a local music collection, it is well mastered soothing its purpose originating from Job 38v1-41. The voices are harmonised. One can tell that the diverse composition is systematic as it also has elements of Amapiano, which fits perfectly in terms of keeping up with the current musical trend.

Dr Alfons is a gospel artist who has been doing music since high school. He released his first album in 2012 and so far has five albums with his latest being Gravity.

The album’s cover designed by Sanson Graphics portrays a unique style of gravity with a not so over the top artistic design.

This album gets a 7.5/10 for its creativity, flow and inclusion of all musical elements such as genre and language. Musical and language are after all universal. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind hearing some of these songs in a club and at a New Era team-building exercise- when the regulations are lifted of course.

