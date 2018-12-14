Drug dealing suspects deny guilt

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – A group that was arrested in July with various illegal drugs worth more than N$200 000 have denied any wrong doing when they took their preliminary plea in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday.



Buruxa Buru Bukus, a 30-year old Namibian man, Lee Douglas Surtees Jenkins, a 19-year old British national, Wesley Welgemoed a 19-year old South African and Verena Salzmann a 30-year old German woman all appeared before magistrate Samunzala Samunzala from police custody.



The accused are facing charges of assault of a police officer, pointing of a fire arm, attempt to escape from lawful custody and charges in terms of the medicines and pharmacy Act, to which the accused took a no guilty plea.

The accused did not furnish the court with any plea explanation. According to their legal representative Trevor Brokerhoff, the onus is on the state to prove their allegations against the group.

Bukus and his co-accused were arrested on July 20 when the police raided a house in Windhoek’s posh suburb of Kleine Kuppe during police operation.



According to police reports at the time, various types of drugs were found and confiscated during the raid. The confiscated drugs include steroids and needles, cocaine, cat, skunk, MDMA, LSD, ecstasy, Schedule 5 medicines and magic mushrooms. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than N$200 000.



In addition to the drugs that were found in the house, the police also found a firearm and ammunition.

Bukus and his co-accused have been in custody since their arrest after the court refused to have them released on bail. The state strongly opposed the idea of having the group released on bail, stating that the accused are a flight risk and may abscond and not stand trial.



During court proceedings, state prosecutor Tatelo Lusepani informed the court that the accused docket will be summarised and forwarded to the prosecutor general for decision. The Prosecutor General is expected to pronounce herself on the matter regarding the charges Nepela will be prosecuted on, when standing trial and where he will be trailed. Furthermore, the Prosecutor General will decide if he is to be prosecuted or not.

The court postponed the matter to February 28, 2019, for the Prosecutor General’s decision. Bukus and his co-accused were remanded in custody.

