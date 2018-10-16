Drug trial postponed over lab results

WINDHOEK - The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday postponed the case of four people arrested in Windhoek with drugs worth over N$200 000.

This came to light after the court was informed by the state prosecutor that lab results for some of the drugs are still outstanding.

“It is evident from the annexure that the accused were arrested with different types of drugs. The lab results for all plant materials is available. What is outstanding are the results of the MDMA drugs,” explained state prosecutor Lusepani Tatelo.

Making an appearance on bail, the suspects Buruxa Buru Bukus, 30, Namibian man, Lee Douglas Surtees Jenkins, 19, a British national, Wesley Welgemoed,19, South African, and Verena Salzmann, 30, German woman were informed that the court will postpone their case to wait for laboratory results.

Bukus and his co-accused were arrested on July 20, when the police raided a house in Windhoek’s posh suburbs, Kleine Kuppe during a police operation.

According to the police reports, various types of drugs were found and confiscated during the raid. The confiscated drugs included steroids and needles, cocaine, cat, skunk, MDMA, LSD, ecstasy, schedule 5 medicines and so-called magic mushrooms. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than N$200 000.

In addition to the drugs, the police had also found a firearm and ammunition

The prosecution is charging Bukus and his co-accused with six charges including assault of police officer, pointing of firearm, attempt to escape from lawful custody and charges in terms of the medicines and pharmacy Act.

During court proceedings, Bukus wanted the court to consider releasing him on bail. However, Magistrate Samunzala Samunzala informed Bukus his request was refused during the formal bail application but he has the right to appeal the decision in the High Court.

The court postponed the matter to November 23.

