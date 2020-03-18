Dundee invest N$25 million in heavy-duty machinery Obrien Simasiku Business Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA – Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb recently purchased industry heavy-duty machinery to be used in transportation of materials at the smelting mine. The machinery was procured from Barloworld Equipment Namibia to the tune of N$25 million and was handed over to Dundee last month.

The equipment comprised of three 730-articulated dump trucks, two 950GC wheel loaders, one 320 next-generation hydraulic excavator and one 426F2 backhoe loader.

The smelter was constructed in 1963 and is one of only a few in the world that can treat complex copper concentrates, and produces 98.5% pure blister copper. While blister copper is the main product, a by-product is Sulphuric acid which is sold to other mines in the country for their production purposes.

Sulphuric acid is a critical component in the mining industry particularly for uranium and copper production businesses. Thus, the smelter can take a by-product of copper and turn it into something of value.

