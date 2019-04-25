Easter road carnage claimed eight lives

WINDHOEK – The Easter weekend was not without accidents, with at least eight people losing their lives in road accidents during the just ended weekend.

During the same period last year, five people were recorded to have died in road accidents nationwide.

According to Namibian Police Force spokesperson Chief Inspector Kaunapawa Shikwambi, a statistical report from the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) shows that road crashes have declined by 35 percent compared to the same period last year.

The statistics further indicate in comparison to 2018 during the same period, injuries increased by one percent and fatalities increased by 60 percent.

The notable accident reported between Friday and Monday happened approximately 60 km from Otjiwarongo at Erindi Omaue on Friday.

A forty-nine-year-old driver of a Toyota double cab allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. The vehicle had six occupants, two adults and four children. It is alleged that when the vehicle overturned it caught fire; one adult and the four children were rescued whilst one of the occupants burnt to death. The deceased has been identified as Titus Makili, 51.

Ongwediva police reported the second casualty on Saturday, after a driver of a Toyota V6 silver double cab lost control of the vehicle on the Onamutayi-Adolf gravel road near Onamutayi cuca shops.

According to the police there were six occupants in the car including the driver; two people died on the spot whilst three other occupants were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Olavi Nambwanga, 2, (driver’s son) and Theresia Alfeus, 31, (driver’s partner).

The police in Usakos on Sunday reported an accident in which the only occupant in the car died. It is alleged that between the night of Saturday and the morning hours of Sunday, the only occupant of a Toyota sedan, William Duncan McNab, 44, was travelling approximately 1.5 km from Usakos when he lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. He died on the spot. The accident was only discovered in the morning of Sunday around 07h00 by a passerby.The accident scene where two minibuses were involved in a head-on collision north of Otavi in March. (for Illustration purposes only)

