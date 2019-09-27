Eco-friendly International Food and Crafts Bazaar slated for tomorrow

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The International Food and Crafts Bazaar is taking place at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) with an emphasis on reducing, reusing and recycling products in the country.

All proceeds from the bazaar will go towards supporting charitable causes in Namibia.

The event is organised by the Associations of Diplomatic Spouses (ADS), an association belonging to the diplomatic community in Namibia. “It serves to promote mutual understanding, support and solidarity among us and our host country,” said Rakhee Agrawal, President of ADS - the wife of Indian High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal.

She said ADS is dedicated to serving people and organising several activities to support people in need such as vulnerable women and children. “The theme for this year is promoting and encouraging Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) ,” said Agrawal.

ADS has supported Combretum Trust School for developing a science laboratory, which would be open to students from other schools as well, which do not have such facilities.

“You would be happy to note that work on the laboratory has already been completed during the past few months with our support,” stated Agrawal.

The annual International Food and Crafts Bazaar is one of the flagship initiatives, which have proved to be immensely successful because of the active support and participation of the diplomatic community.

Several craft artists will be showcasing their made in Namibia products. “Our bazaar is a small but determined effort to support local tradition and skills. Those exhibiting will include Taala African Clothes, Penduka, Taati Dolls, Tom’s Batik, Plants Love Crafts, as well as non-profits such as Cheetah Conservation Fund, E-bikes and many more,” said Agrawal.

Currently, in its ninth year, ADS 2019 has a large number of embassies and international organisations that have come together for this bazaar, several of them for the first time.

Participants include Brazil, China, Egypt, France, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, the Republic of Congo, Russia, Spain, Turkey, the United States, Zambia and the United Nations.

2019-09-27 10:56:05 8 hours ago