ELCRN men march against gender violence

WINDHOEK – A handful of men from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCRN) on Saturday staged a demonstration against the country’s high level of gender violence and the abuse of women and children.

And the group called for more male role models in society to engage boys and young men. The men also demanded in their petition handed over to the police that the government funds programmes that prevent violence and respond to various types of abuse of women and the girl child.

The members from various congregations submitted a petition to the Katutura police station commander Chief Inspector Philemon Tjitekulu.

Among other demands, the men called on the judiciary, prosecutors and relevant law enforcement agencies to intervene in cases of gender-based violence, with sensitivity and awareness.

The petition read by pastor Andries Vilander demanded that courts deal with all pending GBV cases and related acts against women and children immediately and impose stiffer and longer-term sentences against the culprits. Vilander said offenders should not be granted bail. “One needs to look at the root causes of this devastating trend and it is our conviction as well that alcohol is a key contributor,” remarked Vilander.

He said it is therefore their immediate call from men in Namibia that the government expedite the review of all applicable laws related to alcohol and outlets such as shebeen and bars.

The pastor said the availability of alcohol, and unlimited operating hours, must be revisited and addressed. He said as the country enters 16 Days of Activism Against GBV, the general election and the festive season, the ELCRN men are very concerned about the status quo and thus wanted to make their voices heard.

Tjitekulu, who received the petition, said they would follow proper procedures to hand over the petition to the relevant authorities.

