Elderly, depressed woman takes own life

SWAKOPMUND - An elderly female resident of Swakopmund, who is believed to have suffered from depression, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning at her family home.

Police in Erongo identified the deceased as Carin van der Merwe, whose body was found by her husband in her car with a pipe inserted from the exhaust pipe into the car with the engine running.

According to the deceased’s husband, he left her home and travelled to Walvis Bay with his son on Saturday morning.

They could not find her at home when they returned and their gardener said he left her at home when she sent him to the shop to buy milk. However, he did not find her when he returned.

They looked for her and found the garage door locked from the inside. They broke the garage door and found her dead in the car.

She was rushed to the Cottage Private hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

According to the husband, the deceased was suffering from depression. She also did not leave any suicide note.

In another incident, a Walvis Bay resident, Otto Johannes Krahenbuhl (44) also committed suicide on Saturday.

The deceased’s brother found his body hanging from the roof of his room on a rope tied around his neck. No suicide note was found and police suspect no foul play.

2019-02-12 10:52:18 1 months ago