Elderly woman drowns in canal Loide Jason National Omusati

An elderly woman died from drowning in a canal at Ombathi village in Ogongo constituency of Omusati region.

The lifeless body of the 90-year-old woman was discovered on Tuesday this week.

The incident prompted regional police crime investigations coordinator Moses Simaho to caution residents to take precautionary measures when crossing the Caluaque canal.

Simaho said many parts of the north received good rains, while the canal was also overflowing.

“Last year we lost many lives because of the canal. This year if our people are not careful it will be the same. Therefore, people must avoid crossing the water at night because they will not see the boundary of the canal since there is a lot of water,” explained Simaho.

He said the drowning at Ogongo is the fourth in the region thus far. “It is alleged the deceased was last seen on Monday evening in the house after dinner. No foul play is suspected because her footprints were followed up to the canal, where she allegedly drowned,” explained Simaho.

He said the deceased has been identified as Elizabeth Leevi.

2020-02-20 08:25:45 | 3 hours ago