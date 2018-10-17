Employability coaching an eye-opener – Tjaveondja

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – An eye-opener, is how one of the students, Upi Tjaveondja, also a member and speaker of the Student Parliament at the University of Namibia, describes a seminar hosted by the Otjiwana Cultural Society and Otja Kapuuo Peer Group to guide and prepare students for the job market.

“I have learned that discipline is key, as some employers may hire you for having the right attitude and teach you the required skills and possibly not teach you the right attitude for having the required skills,” he notes. Guest speaker Berthold Mukuahima, director for Human Capital at Ohlthaver & List Group of Companies, coached the students on how to handle job interviews and becoming employable. “We are discussing a topic that is close to the heart of many young people but also where competition for the few job openings is fierce,” says he, citing the 2 000 applications which they received for only 12 openings this year for the O&L Talent attraction programme.

Mukuahima says employers are increasingly looking out for fast learners able to change fast and adapt new ways of working at high speed. He adds that for new entrants in the job market, it is crucial to customise their curriculum vitae to match each job opportunity. “Carefully read each job advert and descriptions to understand the duties and responsibilities,” he advises, adding: “But don’t lie on your CV, it has severe consequences.”

“It is not necessarily your academic transcript that determines your success in climbing the corporate ladder but your attitude does,” he says, adding that attitudes are shaped by a combination of personality, beliefs, behaviours and motivations such as punctuality and emotional intelligence. He also mentions self-confidence and presentable dress code making one trustworthy.

Zelna Hengari, managing director of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR), says climbing the corporate ladder and remaining there requires the “never stop learning habits”. She emphasises that the corporate industry has in a way been shaped to align with gentlemen, however “the future is female”. Hengari encourages young ladies to never compromise human dignity. “Your unique self is better self, hence that should be your positive attitude to keep you on your toes,” she motivates.

According to the Namibia Labour Force Survey Report of 2016 conducted by the Namibia Statistic Agency, 43% of Namibian youth are unemployed.

