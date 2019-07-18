Employees steal over N$1 milllion from Kambwa

WINDHOEK - A case of theft and fraud has been registered at Oshikango after employees of Kambwa Trading cc allegedly defrauded the company of over N$1 million.

The incident happened between February 2018 and June this year, when employees allegedly issued fake invoices for purchases of cement to the mount of N$1 060 531.40.

The police weekly crime report stated that no arrest has been made but police investigations continue in the matter.

Similarly, a case of theft was opened at Ongwedia after a business partner allegedly transferred N$700 000 to his personal bank accounts from the business account on Friday.

The crime report stated the suspect made an online transfer without the knowledge of his business partner.

The victim is a Chinese national and the owner of Alfa Construction Company in Namibia. The suspect is not yet arrested and police investigations continue.

In an unrelated matter, a 21-year-old man was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl. The incident happened on Friday at 21h00 at Block E, Rehoboth.

It is alleged that the suspect, who is apparently a friend to the victim, invited her to accompany him to his residence and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. Police investigations continue.





