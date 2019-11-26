End-of-year party turns into tragedy Staff Reporter National Khomas

WINDHOEK -A 23-year-old man drowned at Katutura municipal swimming pool on Saturday evening during a company year-end function, held at the popular Katutura recreational facility.

The deceased has been identified as Ambunda Tangeni an employee of Pick & Pay. “It is stated the deceased was attending a year end function of Pick n Pay shop where he was employed, when he decided to go for a swim in the pool but unfortunately, he drowned,” stated the week incident report issued by Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi. Shikwambi said no foul play is suspected and his next of kin were informed.

In a separate incident at Karasburg, an 11-month-old baby boy drowned in a bucket of water on Friday afternoon. The incident happened between 14h00 and 15h00 at a residence in Hospital Street at the southern town. Shikwambi said the boy was discovered by his mother and police investigations continue.

In Omusati region, a six-year-old boy drowned in a dam while swimming on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at Epalela village in Onesi constituency. The deceased is Aludilu Vaino Venodino.

Shikwambi noted that drowning is very prevalent this time because the weather is hot. “Owing to that, we would like to remind the community to take proper precautions when they approach water or while in the water at swimming pools, rivers or any water ponds because water kills. Adults are discouraged from entering pools, especially if they know that they cannot swim or when they had some alcohol intake,” stated Shikwambi. She cautioned parents to deter children from playing in the water unless they are being supervised. Thus, parents must not leave toddlers unattended and they must keep water buckets away from the toddlers, she advised.

