Ethiopian Pioneers 1st GEnx engine repairer in Africa 

WINDHOEK - Ethiopian Maintenance and Engineering Services, the largest and oldest aircraft maintenance centre in Africa, has become the first in Africa with capability to repair the GEnx engine, which powers the Boeing 787 aircraft.

The first GEnx engine repaired at Ethiopian Maintenance and Engineering Services facility makes the airline among one of very few GEnx repair shops in the GE MRO global network.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, commented on the new capability saying: “We are delighted to be the 1st MRO service provider in Africa with capability to perform modular level repair on the GEnx engine, the latest GE engine which powers the most technologically advanced commercial aircraft, the Boeing 787. We are making additional investments to enhance our capability so as to fully overhaul the GEnx engine before mid2019.”

“This newly developed capability will enable us to overhaul the GEnx engines of not just our Boeing 787 fleet but also those of other airlines in the world operating Boeing 787 aircraft powered by the GEnx engine. I would like to extend my gratitude to General Electric for entrusting us with the responsibility to overhaul the GEnx engines at our maintenance facility and to congratulate our MRO team for this great accomplishment and their continued hard work and dedication,” he concluded.

Ethiopian Maintenance & Engineering Services performs airframe, engine, component and line maintenance under the approval of Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority. Its base maintenance facilities have the FAA PART 145 Repair Station approval since 1968 and are currently approved for the maintenance of B737, B757, B767, B777, B787, Q400 and A350 aircraft models. Ethiopian MRO also holds EASA PART 145 approval for both base and line maintenance at Addis Ababa for B737NG, B757, B767 and B777. The base facility also has the accreditation of Boeing and Bombardier as approved service facility.

2018-10-15 10:16:10 2 months ago