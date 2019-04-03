Farmers await completion of Rundu abattoir

RUNDU – Livestock farmers in the Kavango East Region are ready and waiting for the completion of the N$110 million Rundu abattoir which is currently in the final stages of being done, says the chairperson of the Kavango East Regional Farmers Union (KERFU) Adolf Muremi.

The abattoir, which is being constructed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, was anticipated to have been completed two years ago, in January 2017, but work was delayed due to mainly financial constraints of the agriculture ministry. However, once completed it will serve as a market for livestock, mainly cattle, of farmers in Kavango East and those from outside who can reach the facility.

“As farmers we are more than ready – Kavango East farmers are just waiting for the completion and they will deliver the needed livestock to be slaughtered at the new facility. We will live up to that expectation,” Muremi said on behalf of other farmers in the region.

Currently farmers in the region only sell their livestock to the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) mobile abattoir stationed at Matumbo Ribebe quarantine camp, some kilometres south of Rundu.

“The demand here is high – our farmers have livestock ready to be slaughtered, the abattoir will be in business,” Muremi noted.

Once completed, the abattoir will be leased to suitable private operators through a public tender. New Era couldn’t get comment from the agriculture ministry on how far is the abattoir from completion, before going to print.

