First ever Katutura Fashion Week coming

WINDHOEK- The first ever Katutura Fashion Week (KFW) in the capital is this September.

Commercial and award winning male model, Dennis Hendricks, has announced. Dennis, a founder and director of the KFW, says he has teamed up with international fashion organisations, Gherushcat Beauty and Fashion as well as Ammiratus Review to host the event that will spice-up the local fashion market.

Different models including kids, plus size, male and female models. More than 50 models from all 14 regions in the country are expected to strut their stuff on the catwalk. Dennis adds that they have invited up to 70 international designers, and the scouting for local designers and models will commence soon during the road tour set for March. “I am creating a platform for younger designers to display their talents, and I am also opening doors for disadvantage designers to come on board so they find a niche in the market,” he says.

On the first day the event will start with the exhibition of different garments from different designers that will be on sale, followed by runaway events for two days ending the week with the Fashion Night Awards. The awards will be given to deserving people in the local fashion industry. KFW is dedicated to bringing fashion to the people, as well as uniting cultures through fashion, especially embracing talented local designers from all walks of life in Namibia, to showcase just how much talent the country has, and at the same time identifying potential models across the country to give them a chance to be part of this experience, and to diversifying fashion avenues.

KFW is envisaged to become the most influential fashion platform in Namibia, taking place annually. The event will promote Namibian designers, by giving emerging fashion designers in all 14 regions an opportunity to showcase their talents, and to receive the necessary exposure which can help them onto a bigger market.

The end goal of KFW is to have designers from around the African Continent, and even all over the world wanting to display here.

The first KFW will take place in Windhoek in September 26-28 under the theme, “Uniting Cultures through Fashion and Bringing Fashion to the People.”



