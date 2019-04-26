First ‘Heal our Land’ concert to be held in Namibia

WINDHOEK - The first annual live ‘Heal our Land’ concert was launched at the National Theatre of Namibia Backstage on Wednesday.

The event is slated for August 3 at the Zoo Park Amphitheatre, and it will feature big guns in the local and international gospel circles.

Manda Gabriel, an award-winning local gospel singer will headline the concert, together with Zaza Mokheti and Dumi Mkokstad award-winning stars from South Africa.

Other artistes to perform during the much-anticipated concert are D-Naff, Abner Mumbala, Sovita Joshua, Pride Vuuyo Johnson, Jux Adolf, Esme, Dee A and Franklin.

According to the organisers, the concert is an initiative to bring the Namibians together to educate and remind them about the love of God that is able to help the country to conquer all troubles, anxiety, and fears.

The organisers added that the concert can be a catalyst for furthering cooperation and multi-cultural understanding through united national prayer.

D-Naff, who will perform at the concert, says he is grateful to be part of the concert and promised to give nothing but his best performance.

The organisers are hopeful that the concert will attract more than 1 000 gospel lovers. Gates open at 16h00 and general tickets will cost N$100, while VIP tickets will go for N$250 through Computicket.



2019-04-26 10:34:09 9 hours ago