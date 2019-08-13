First Urban Fair slated for Ongwediva

WINDHOEK - A first of its kind Urban Fair is slated for Ongwediva on Saturday, 7 September 2019. The event is expected to take place in the Mayor’s Park, which is anticipated to be transformed into a bustling marketplace bringing together aspiring and current entrepreneurs for a day of networking, brand building and youth empowerment.

The Urban Fair is the brainchild of Haven Investment CC under the creative direction of Dina Shipushu. The fair aims to elevate small businesses by providing them with a platform to showcase and sell their products and services to hundreds of potential customers all in one space. The public also has a chance to find and buy unique products that may not be readily available in brick and mortar shops.

According to Shipushu, having entrepreneurs representing different industries in one location also provides a great networking opportunity.

“This is a platform created for individuals and businesses to express and share excellence. We’d like to see young and old coming together and learning from one another. That’s the kind of vibe we are trying to create, one of unity, support and togetherness because there’s also a social aspect to it”, said Shipushu.

What sets the Urban Fair apart from other expos and fairs is firstly that it is a quarterly event, and it is accessible and affordable to small business owners, which is evident in the low participation fee of only N$350 per stall. Although the inaugural event, Urban Fair Volume 1 will be held over one day, organisers plan on increasing this to three days in future.

“The event is open to all business owners regardless of what stage their business is at. We are, therefore, calling on all aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and well-established businesses to sign up and help us to promote youth entrepreneurship in Ongwediva. We’re also making history because this will be the first event of its kind to be held in our town,” said Shipushu.

The event caters for all types of businesses, including food, clothing, cosmetics, arts and crafts, décor services, homemade goods and many more regardless of whether the business is new or old. The deadline for booking stalla is 20 August 2019. Entrance to the Urban Fair will cost N$10 and is free for children up to the age of 10 that are accompanied by an adult.

“We are looking forward to an amazing display of products as well as people networking and having a wonderful time. We’ve also made provision for the little one’s entertainment with different activities line up including jumping castles, face painting and much more. So please come one, come all. This is our event, created by us for us,” said Shipushu.

2019-08-13 07:23:08 5 hours ago