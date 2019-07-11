FlyWestair launches Eros Airport-to-Ondangwa route

WINDHOEK - FlyWestair, Westair Aviation’s new scheduled passenger airline, has confirmed a new route between Windhoek’s Eros Airport and Ondangwa four times per week. The flights, which are scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, will depart twice daily.

On Monday, June 24 Westair Aviation’s first scheduled passenger flight took off from Eros Airport to Oranjemund. The company was granted Designated Carrier status by the Namibian Transport Commission earlier this year. This accreditation makes Westair Aviation an official scheduled passenger airline, with flights to various destinations within the country and the sub-region, under the brand name FlyWestair. The first route to have rolled out was three scheduled flights per week from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Oranjemund.

This makes the route between Eros Airport and Ondangwa the company’s second local route, with more expected to follow. Additional new destinations to be introduced include Cape Town (serviced form Oranjemund and Windhoek), Walvis Bay and Johannesburg. Local flights on these routes are planned to start shortly, with regional flights introduced from August 2019 subject to service agreements being reached with authorities and service providers.

