FNB Namibia celebrates long-service employees

WINDHOEK - FNB Namibia’s Executive Committee recently celebrated ten employees who have been loyal to the bank for 25 years or more by giving them long-service awards. The employees are: Susan Isaacs, Clive Pegram, Mariechen Wohler, Immanuel Munjoka, Anelie Derks, Lutzie Meissner, Cornelia van Staden, Francis van Aswegen, Jacomina Hugo, and Ruthie Diergaardt. At the occasion, CEO Sarel van Zyl thanked the employees for their long loyal service and for being part of the transformation journey that the Group has gone through over the years.

Corie van Staden said that FNB Namibia is a secure place for her and the bank has always cared about its employees. I am content and very happy in my job.”

Trixie Hugo: “I’ve been with FNB for 40 years and enjoyed every moment. I have promised myself to do my very best every single day although it was not always easy. I take pride in my daily work and never give up any opportunity to learn new skills. I would say that a relationship that spans over 40 years is a mutual commitment, I am loyal to FNB and the bank in turn has shown appreciation for my commitment, dedication and hard work over these 40 years.”

Sickie van Aswegen said that FNB takes care of its employees if you are dedicated to your work and walk the extra mile. She adds: “Job hopping was never an option because from the day I started I worked for the best bank, and banking is my career.”

“We want to thank our loyal employees for their contribution toward making the business a success,” said Sarel van Zyl, CEO of FirstRand Namibia.

