Football teams receive playing gear for Harders Cup

LUDERITZ – The eight football clubs at this year’s edition of the annual Harders Cup became chief recipients of brand new playing gear ahead of the much anticipated southern August gathering that will see the overall winner walk away with a whopping N$100, 000.

The participating teams representing the !Nami#nus Constituency area; Aus United, Man United, Youngsters, Atlanta Bucks, Atlantic Stars, Rush Ups, Pescanova and Diamond City.

The handing over ceremony took place in the host town Lüderitz at the Town Council chambers last weekend, officiated by Harders Cup Local Organizing Committee (LOC) member Bessly Makaula.

Speaking from Windhoek, Founder and chief organiser of the August gathering Tim Ekandjo said the image of the annual Harders Cup is extremely important for the organisers urging all participating teams to respect the brand.

“The new playing gear gives the teams confidence, hypes the competition and rallies the fans behind the teams. I can assure you that this year’s event will be bigger, better and more exciting, we wish to invite the entire Namibia to go to Lüderitz and witness this spectacular event,” enthusiast Ekandjo said.

Action gets underway on the 30 – 31 of this month at Lüderitz Sport Complex and some of the coaches are upbeat about their prospects.

“We really appreciate the initiative and are thankful and as coach, we are putting the final pieces to our puzzle that is how ready we are,” added Youngsters FC mentor Denzil Visagie.

