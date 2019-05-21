  • May 22nd, 2019
Former Brave Warriors keeper accused of housebreaking

Eveline de Klerk   Courts & Crime   Erongo
1 days ago
SWAKOPMUND - Former Namibian national team goalkeeper, Denzel Bruwer was arrested over the weekend in connection with housebreaking with the intent to steal and  was denied bail during his first court appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court.

Bruwer who is currently an assistant goalkeeper coach at one of the local clubs at the coast was allegedly arrested over the weekend in Swakopmund in connection with the crime.
Court documents obtained by New Era yesterday indicated that state prosecutor Bertha Mwahi opposed bail on the basis that he is a repeat offender.

His case remained until 24 June however, preceding Magistrate Conchita Olivier told Bruwer that he can formally apply for bail.

 


Eveline de Klerk
2019-05-21 10:06:11

