Former footballers take golf by storm …Ramblers FC pair claim coveted World title

WINDHOEK - Back in the day, the telepathic pairing of former Ramblers footballers Bertus Damon and Joseph “Draaitjies” Martin, would take turns to bamboozle opposing defenders with devastating brutality that made the darlings of the Pionierspark outfit.

Nowadays, the pair has taken their God given talent to the golf courses with the same winning mentality, swinging clubs in the same fashions they would rattle the opposition’s net on the football pitch for both club and country during their heyday as noted footballers.

The pair has been crowned World champions after clinching the prestigious World International pairs championship Portimao, Portugal to become the first African golfers to achieve that feat in the history of the tournament.

The Namibians came out tops after seeing off the South African pair of brothers Hugo and Morne Vermeulen. The latter looked set for an easy ride before the Namibians stepped up a gear to erase a six shots deficit to win by one stroke and claimed the coveted title.

Ironically, the Damon/Martin combination appears to be a match made in heaven as the pair was also on the winning side when the South West Africa (SWA) Football Invitational Eleven defeated Transkei in the final of the South African Provincial Impala Cup at the old Katutura stadium in Windhoek in 1985.

The multi talented athletes were instrumental when Ramblers won the coveted Mainstay Cup in 1985, the equivalent of the English FA Cup - dispatching Chief Santos 4-0 at the old Katutura stadium, the same year.

