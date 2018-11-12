Former senior MICT employee Simasiku dies

KATIMA MULILO – A former Chief Information Officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) Fredrick Simasiku passed on at the age of 68 in a Windhoek Hospital on Saturday after a long illness, several sources confirmed his death.

Simasiku who also worked as New Era correspondent in the Zambezi Region worked for MICT for more than 30 years, and was appointed the regional head until his retirement in May 2010.

He was also a school teacher before he joined the ministry of ICT.

The Editor of MICT publications Reagan Malumo who worked under the supervision of Simasiku for three years from 2006 and 2009, described him to have been “a very experienced man who was always ready to train young people who were joining the ministry”.

He left behind his wife and several adult children. At the time of his death, he was a part-time farmer.

