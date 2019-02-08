Four best love songs to listen to right now

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK-Your Januworry blues are over, say hello to February- it’s time to embrace the month of love and listen to great songs that have been released recently.

From local, continental and international, you name it. These songs will make your weekend more fun. You should listen to these four songs to this weekend.

The first song on our list is:



Kalux ft Roberto-Give it To You

Kalux’s release, Flight Ticket, last October. The album has many songs promoting love but Give It to You, featuring Roberto from Zambia is highly recommended. You can expect a video of the song soon. Singing in many local languages he promises to cater to each and every person in Namibia. This is one song that is going to make your weekend brighter. Have a listen to it.



Oteya-Boyfriend Baby

The Queen of Ogoba Butterfly is one busy “Highness” when it comes to the entertainment industry. Apart from having her weekly ‘’Oteya & Friends’’ at Chopsi’s Bar every Wednesday, she has just released this amazing track that we want you to lend an ear to. It’s titled Boyfriend Baby. It was released the on last December 2 with it’s video starring model and former Big Brother Africa contestant ,Luis Munana. It’s a fun, edgy. Don’t you love it when a woman serenates you? Well that’s what Oteya does in this 03:07 track that has so far garnered 62,632 views on YouTube. Shot right in the city of Windhoek, it’s worth listening to.



Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings’’

Ariana Grande took her six friends for shopping in New York and they got themselves friendship rings, at her expense. It is a song about extravagance, all that glitters, luxuries, houses, you name it. ‘’7 rings’’ is the second single lifted off her fifth studio album-Thank You, Next, releasing today. Have a listen and tell us what you think.

Thabsie-Finally

In 2017, she released a fruitful album titled, Songs About You, and she does not seem to be holding back. This amazing vocalist is back and she just released a brand new single, Finally. Contrary to February being the month of love, Thabsie in Finally sings about moving on from a relationship that did not work. She delivers on this piece, amazing vocal abilities, well structured.

Paul Da Prince ft. F Jay-Never Forget

Not only is he a TV and radio star and mc genius, he can also work his magic behind the mic in the form of singing. He has been on a hiatus from singing for a while but according to him he has been busy making music and here is the proof of that. The song ft Zambia’s self-proclaimed ‘King of RnB’’ F Jay and its titled Never Forget. The song is a narrative of a lover who does not succeed and misses the goods things from his previous relationship.



Christ Brown-Undecided

Have you ever been in a relationship where you want to take things to the next level and bae only wants to have things strictly sexual? That is what Chris Brown is narrating in this 4:55 track. His girl wants to get married but he is not ready. The song’s instrumental is sampled from Shanice’s single I Love Your Smile, which was released in 1991. Undecided is from his yet to be released album, Indigo.

2019-02-08 12:46:51 1 months ago