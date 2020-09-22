Future looks bright as tennis youngsters thrive Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

Thrilling tennis action was on full display over the weekend when the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) junior tournament sprung to life in the capital, with various local youngsters battling it out for top honours.

The competition started on Friday and finished Saturday, witnessing more than 90 experienced and upcoming tennis players take to the court to showcase their amazing skills. The two-day action-packed event took place at the Central Tennis Club, Namibian Police Courts and SKW tennis courts.

Speaking to this publication on the side lines of the matches at the weekend, NTA’s chairperson of the junior tennis committee Santie van der Walt expressed satisfaction with the level of competition and said the youngsters delivered top action as expected.

“The tournament was very exciting; everyone who took part in the competition was ready and willing to fight for top honours. So many players came to the tournament, ready and willing to fight for better rankings. We really witness two days of exciting tennis to watch,” said van der Walt.

In the U/10 girls’ category, Linda Alemu finished top, followed by Ottile Hinda in second place and Emma Brinkmann, who took third position coming third. Samuel Nel dominated the boys’ U/10 category, followed by Samuel Lagvardi in second spot, and Divan Engelbrecht finishing third.

In the U/12 girls’ category, Joanivia Bezuidenhout came out tops and the second and third spots went to Santie van der Walt and Mari van Schalkwyk, who both finished in that order, respectively. In the boys U/12 category, Abraham Alemu took pole position and was closely followed by Lian Kuhn in second place and Eduan Schollij in third.

The U/14 girls’ category saw Zoe Bronkhorst dominating proceedings in that division to finish top, and was followed by Karla Terbalanche and Odycia Karaerua in second and third places, while Adam Diggletook top honours in the boys’ U/14 category and was trailed by Stephan Koen and Israel Dowie in second and third spots.

In the U/16 girl’s category was scooped by Elze Stears, who finished ahead of second placed Larushka Kruger, and third placed Hayley Kidd.

Meanwhile, Lisa Yssel claimed the U/18 girls’ category and was followed by Taimi Nashiku and Raica Coelho in second and third places, respectively, while Daniel Jauss finished top in the boys’ U/18 category, with Oliver Leicher and Dian Calitz both claiming the remaining two podium places in that order.

