Gariseb takes charge of Okahandja United…exciting NPL weekend fixtures

WINDHOEK – Following their brusque divorce with coach Woody Jacobs, Namibia Premier League (NPL) newcomers Okahandja United yesterday moved swiftly to restore stability within their technical department when they appointed former Brave Warriors defender Richard Gariseb as interim head coach.

Jacobs dumped struggling United for Unam FC, which has also not been doing great in the last rounds of matches. Both clubs are currently lying below mid-table as Unam continues to struggle to replicate the same form they showed two seasons ago, while newcomers United on the other hand have so far failed to make their presence felt.

“As you all know that Woody Jacobs was our coach until his resignation on the 16.01.2019 to join Unam FC, we at Okahandja United want to wish him all the best in his new coaching job. The club has decided to appoint Richard Gariseb as caretaker coach until further announcement. He will be assisted by Chicken Kaengurova and Marco Van Wyk as player/assistant coach,” reads the statement issued yesterday by United.

It further said: “The new coach and his technical team will resume with their duties as from 17.01.2019. The management is very confident that the newly appointed coach and his team will bring the most needed results and take the team to a better position in the Premier League.”

Meanwhile, action will this weekend continue in the country’s flagship football league, with matches taking place in Rundu, where Julinho Sporting takes on Orlando Pirates at the Rundu Sport Stadium at 16h00, while at Otjiwarongo Mighty Gunners will confront coastal outfit Eleven Arrows at the Mokati Stadium at 16h00.

