  • August 31st, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Geingob appoints new economic advisor

Geingob appoints new economic advisor

Staff Reporter   Front Page News   Khomas
2,491
0

Share on social media


The Presidency is expected to unveil Allan Gray Namibia CEO James Mnyupe as President Hage Geingob’s new economic advisor. 
Mnyupe will start in his new role tomorrow, Presidency spokesperson Alfredo Hengari confirmed at the weekend following a New Era enquiry. “President Geingob wanted the right fit for the job, including sound consideration of the needs of the country at this difficult time when the Covid-19 global pandemic has impacted and subdued economic activity across the globe,” said Hengari. 

“Mr Mnyupe, who boasts an impressive CV, joins the Presidency at a crucial time and will strengthen the Presidential advisory team, which has functioned without an economic advisor. In light of his pedigree in the field of economy and investments, he will play a pivotal role [to] President Geingob in the country’s post-Covid-19 recovery plans. On 1 September, Mr Mnyupe will board and will hit the ground running. Mr Mnyupe brings much-needed insights and expertise about the catalysing role of the private sector and investments in the process of economic growth.” 

Mnyupe will fill the void left by former economic advisor John Steytler who left, citing “personal reasons”, over a year ago. A qualified chartered accountant, Mnyupe joined Allan Gray Namibia 2010 after spending three years at PwC Windhoek. 

He is a graduate of Rhodes University, a qualified chartered accountant and a CFA charter holder. 

He also served on the high-level panel, which advised Geingob on the revival of the economy.

 


Staff Reporter
2020-08-31 10:09:28 | 10 hours ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Geingob appoints new economic advisor - New Era Live

2 Comments

  1. User
    Altara Credit

    Due to financial constraints brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Altara Loans LTD is giving out financial relief ranging from $10,000 to $500,000 at a reduced interest rate of just 2% per annum, for a maximum duration of 15 years. Our credit's ease of repayment and disbursements will make our services perfect just for you. Kindly contact us via email at altaracredit@gmail.com OR you can call, text or WhatsApp +1 (762)208 5610. We hope to hear from you soon.

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds