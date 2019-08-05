Geingob fetes senior citizens on his birthday

Emmency Nuukala

WINDHOEK - As part of a tradition of celebrating his birthday with those he doesn’t normally spend time with, President Hage Geingob on Friday hosted an intimate dinner party for senior citizens from all walks of life at State House.

Among the invitees were veteran politician Dirk Mudge and 101-year-old Genoveva Modisa from Metsweding village in the Omaheke Region.

The dinner was held on Friday although his birthday was the next day, August 3. President Geingob was celebrating his 78th birthday, having been born in 1941.

The senior citizens were treated to a tour of State House before dinner, which they immensely enjoyed.

With a jubilant spirit filling the hall, well wishes and prayers were shared as the President and First Lady Monica Geingos went around greeting everyone present.

Presidential advisor Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi read birthday messages on behalf of ministers, staff members in the presidency and messages from the founding president Sam Nujoma and former president Hifikepunye Pohamba.

“I trust your ability to steer our country to greater heights because of your resoluteness to fight poverty and build a prosperous and inclusive society,” read Nujoma’s message. Pohamba’s message wished the President further good health, strength and success in serving the nation.

As the cake was cut, the elders sang the birthday song and were each gifted a blanket.

On his actual birthday the next day, Saturday, he and the first lady had lunch with 88 children of Hope Village, situated in Goreangab informal settlement. Founder of the village Marietjie de Klerk was grateful for the visit and the time spent with the children.



