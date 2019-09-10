Germany keen to explore Namport business and training opportunities

WALVIS BAY - German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Müller says he is keen to explore development in importing and exporting as well as vocational training with Namport.

Müller expressed his interest in strengthening the existing relations between Namibia and Germany, during a courtesy visit to Namport last week.

Müller was on an official visit to Namibia in response to an invitation by President Hage Geingob.

“We are definitely interested in developing export and cooperation, in particular cooperation with our ports in Hamburg and Bremen,” Müller said.

He added they are keen on exploring vocational training and obviously using that training to generate more business for both Namibia and Germany.

According to Müller his visit was not only a familiarisation visit, as it also aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations between Namibia and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Briefing Müller about the port’s operations, Namport’s commercial executive Immanuel !Hanabeb indicated that the new container terminal is fully operational since August 24 and Namport is looking forward to fully utilise the newly commissioned terminal, along with the cruise passenger liner jetty.

He also indicated that the Albatross passenger liner, which is scheduled to dock on October 128, will be the first ever passenger liner to make use of the new state-of-the-art terminal.



