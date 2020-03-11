Ghana bestows achievement award on youth leader Paheja Siririka Front Page News Khomas

Paheja Siririka

Youth leader Ester Simon was honoured with an achievement award by the All African Students Union, through the body’s SheGame Awards2020 in Accra, Ghana.

Simon is the first-ever female president of the only Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso).

The award was presented to her based on her work with Joyrise Private Academy, an institution she co-founded with Aron Hamukwaya, where this year, they gave 25 scholarships to learners from less privileged backgrounds and orphans to improve their grade 12 results at no cost.

“It is indeed a profound to always be appreciated and recognised for the social and active community work we have been engaged in and dedicated to,” said Simon, who stated the award is for Namibia and she dedicates it to the women, mothers in particular on whose shoulders ‘we got comforted’.

Established in 2017, Simon (25) told New Era that through Joyrise Private Academy, the first year made it possible for them to award 10 scholarships. “Last year, we gave scholarships to 15 students and this year, 25 students were the lucky ones to receive the opportunity,” revealed Simon.

“I dedicate this award to the ladies and girls engaged in community struggles, those who are seeking education for independence, and those breaking barriers of patriarchy and poverty. This is an important milestone for women and the girl child in Namibia and Africa,” she said.

She said the academy aims to facilitate learners with upgrading their grade 12 results. “We tutor and prepare them for their final examinations. We also operate as an after-school care centre where we offer extra classes for learners in grade 12,” explained Simon, further stating that the fundamental core is to bring excellence to learners.

She said with Namibia at 30 years of independence and development, women have so much an equal role to play in society.

“We have barriers to break and mountains to move, my point is there’s more that still needs to be done to liberate ourselves from poverty, structural inequalities and the violence of patriarchy,” she gushed.

Simon stated all that needs to happen is to start slowly, continue to seek education, be involved and active citizens and to never forget to uplift and affirm one another.

Another recognition she received was for running a successful tenure as the first-ever female president of Nanso, since the inception of the body in 1984.

Simon’s award was received on her behalf yesterday by Namibian Ambassador to Ghana, Charles Josob in the capital, Accra.

Caption (Simon): Impacting lives… Ester Simon.

Photo: contributed

-psiririka@nepc.com.na

2020-03-11