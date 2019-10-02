GIPF celebrates 30 years of existence as assets surpass N$116 billion

WINDHOEK - The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is excited to announce the celebration of its 30 years in existence. In celebration of this milestone, GIPF will embark on an extensive Information campaign for its members, sharing vital information about the fund and highlighting its achievements. The campaign will run from 01 October 2019 to 30 October 2019.

“GIPF was established in 1989 with a great team of individuals who grew from a staff compliment of two employees to 244 employees who relentlessly worked in building one of the few fully-funded pension funds in Africa that have enough funds to cover its liabilities.

The past decade saw GIPF’s assets grow from N$6.9 billion in 1999 to the current status of over N$116 billion in 2019,” said David Nuyoma, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officer of the GIPF.

The upcoming information campaign will highlight several milestones the fund has achieved over the 30 years and will share testimonies of the fund’s staff members as well as GIPF members.

The campaign will also feature challenges the fund had incurred since inception, and how it has navigated through the storms,” added Nuyoma. The campaign will run in print and broadcasting media as well as on all the fund’s social media platforms throughout the month of October 2019.

“With an audacious vision of striving to be a leading and model pension fund globally, the board of trustees, the management team and the entire GIPF, will continue to ensure that the fund delivers impeccable service to the members, conduct extensive member information campaigns and continuously improve our engaging with all our stakeholders’.’ Nuyoma concluded.

