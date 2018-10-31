Girls dominate Mandume awards

WINDHOEK – Girl learners dominated the Mandume Primary School academic awards as best overall performers.

The award ceremony last week saw boy learners only scooping awards in Grade 5 and 7. Top performers received certificates, gowns, trophies and cash prizes. In the junior primary phase from Grade 1 to 3, girl learners dominated in all grades as top achievers. Meanwhile, Grade 7 learner Frans Alweendo was crowned as best dux learner and best mathematician. The best mathematician award was sponsored individually by Namibia Statistic Agency statistician general and chief executive officer, Alex Shimuafeni.

The other best mathematicians are Ngeesheya Claire (Grade 5), Gideon Penexupifo (Grade 6) and Frans Alweendo (Grade 7) who each received N$500. Best overall performers from Grade 1 to 3 are Fidelito Shipanga with 77% (Grade 1), Aune Salomo with 87% (Grade 2) , Panduleni Katangolo with 85% (Grade 3)

In the senior primary phase Grade 4 to 7, the best student is Justina Jesaya in Grade 4 with 85%, Justus David with 88% (Grade 5), Cesilia Iitungu with 87% (Grade 6) and Frans Aweendo in Grade 7 with 91 percent. Also awarded in the special categories was Jeremiah Ekandjo, with teacher of the year award; Ndapewa Kangulohi, sportwoman; Robert Amwaalwa sportsman, while the under 11 football team was crowned the best sports team of the

year.

2018-10-31 10:10:10 2 months ago