Good rains fall at last in the south Staff Reporter National Karas

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - Good rains poured over dry and arid plains in some parts of the //Kharas region for the past two weeks, bringing about a bit of relief for struggling farmers.

According to Hansie Esthuize, chairperson of the Karasburg Farmers Association, showers between 70-80mm were received recently in areas surrounding Konkiep near Bethanie.

“Other significant rainfall figures include areas near the border post at Rietfontein, where 30mm has been measured, and Aranos where 7mm has been received,” he said.

The farmer added this does, however, not warrant an improvement on the farmer’s situation yet.

“It is unfortunate that this is only the beginning of the way to recover from the drought for these farmers,” he explained.

He then expressed his hope for more rains to pour soon; otherwise, the showers received will serve no purpose, as grass seeds can only sprout when there are follow-up rains. Esthuize concluded farmers would be forced on their knees if sufficient rains do not come by mid-April this year.

Overjoyed for a welcomed and much-needed 66mm of rainfall last weekend, Susan Coetzee from Vastrap Guesthouse near Grunau said the first grass after such good showers will normally appear within a period of eight days.

“Follow-up rains are now needed urgently so that these grass can produce seeds to multiply,” she explained.

She added that it is only when this happens that one can approach the future with more courage.

According to the farmer, it is, however, still dry on farms surrounding Grunau where animals must be fed from fodder farmers have to buy.

She further added that Grunau has received 30-45mm during the same period.

“Although farming has become a costly exercise, we, as farmers, are still hopeful for better days to come,” Coetzee said.

According to Richard Nashikaku from the Namibia Meteorological Services, residents can expect isolated thundershowers in the eastern parts of //Kharas on Wednesday, whilst the western parts will be partly cloudy on Thursday. Clear skies with partly cloudy conditions are, furthermore, forecasted over the weekend with no rains in the foresight.

- sklukowski@nepc.com.na

2020-02-19 07:04:34 | 3 days ago