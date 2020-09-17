Good road network critical to fight poverty – Muinjangue Maihapa Ndjavera Business Khomas

President of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), Utjiua Muinjangue, recently commented that a good road network is essential for every country and that road infrastructure is one of the most important public assets of any country. She further noted that road infrastructure contributes significantly to social-economic development and growth.

“Roads provide access to social, health, employment and education services as well as facilities. Good roads do not only save lives but constructing a good road network is critical in the fight against poverty as well,” she said while addressing attendants at the upgrading of the Okahandja-Okondjatu road. According to Muinjangue, the distance from Okahandja to Okondjatu is more or less 190km, and she stressed that this road is critically important as it can link important towns and regions.

She further noted that the Otjozondu Manganese and the Purity Manganese mines are located on this road, as well as a school and a health facility.

Muinjangue continued that the upgrading of the Okahandja-Otjozondu road to better standards removes a substantial amount of heavy traffic load from the B1 Okahandja-Otjiwarongo road, which will in turn indirectly decrease car accidents in which many lives were lost.

“People going to Grootfontein or Rundu can divert from Okahandja-Otjiwarongo road and use Okahandja-Otjozondu one that will take them straight to Grootfontein,” she explained.

The Okahandja-Okondjatu road will not only link various commercial towns but will also link regions, for example Otjozondjupa region, the two Kavango regions as well as Zambezi region to SADC countries such Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Muinjangue also stated that the road is very crucial in ensuring road safety, social-economic development, and growth and said the same applies to the MR115, which is the Okakarara-Okondjatu road. While the upgrading of this road is covered in the Road Authority’s Strategic Plan for 2018/19 to 2022/23, Muinjangue questioned when the Ministry of Works and Transport will start with the implementation of works on these two roads.



2020-09-17 10:17:39 | 13 hours ago