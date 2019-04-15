Government attaches great value to ICT, says Nawatiseb

RUNDU - Information and Communication Technology Deputy Minister Engel Nawatiseb says government recognises the strategic importance of ICT and the major role it plays in contributing to the economic development of Namibia and her citizens.

The sector has recorded various achievements since 1992, the former New Era journalist said.

Nawatiseb made the remarks at the launch of the Telecom Namibia services and teleshop in Nkurenkuru on Thursday last week.

“Our strategy for the foreseeable future is to ensure broadband infrastructure development, ensuring accessibility and affordability of broadband and to promote e-services and innovations as well as confidence and security of broadband networks, and create an ICT environment which is safe and reliable,” he said.

Nawatiseb commended state telecommunication utility Telecom for its aim to encourage the effective use and accessibility of ICT services and gadgets.

“Telecommunications technology impacts almost every aspect of our lives. It affects the way we do business, the way we grow our economy, the way we manage our time and the way we keep in touch with each other, and also the way we build our collective human experiences,” he said. Nawatiseb noted that the rate of development of ICT products and services has increased dramatically over the last decade and shows no sign of slowing down.

“This growth is a result of significant investments in infrastructure and the introduction of healthy competition. These helped grow the economy by creating jobs and developing an entrepreneurial spirit amongst small businesses. It also helped our culture to grow by providing greater access to information and enhancing the fundamental human need to communicate,” he said.

At the same occasion, the ICT deputy minister also launched Telecom Namibia’s fixed and mobile internet services for Nkurenkuru and the following villages in Kavango West: Nankudu, Rupara, Katwitwi, Mururani, Ngone and Bunya along with Kongola in Zambezi, where Telecom has rolled out high speed fixed, fixed-wireless, 3G, 4G services.



