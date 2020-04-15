Government imposes nationwide virus lockdown

Government has banned, with effect from 18 April, all unnecessary transport and movement of people throughout the country until 4 May to combat the further spread of Covid-19. Last month, government imposed a 21-day partial lockdown of Rehoboth, Windhoek, Okahandja and Erongo regions. This lockdown was due to lapse on 17 April.

“The lockdown has been extended and the country will reopen on 5 May 2020,” Geingob said during a televised briefing. “With regard to reopening of schools, teachers and lecturers will operate from home during the period of 20th April 2020 and will officially return to places of work on Wednesday, 6th May 2020. Learners and students will not return to school until further notice.

The work from home for government and private sector employees, which was in place for 14 days ending 17th April 2020, will be extended,” Geingob added. Health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the current partial lockdown has not been efficient, as there have been several breaches that have put citizens at risk. “It is clear the virus is not suppressed. A further period is required to save lives and for people to remain in localities where they are,” he said. Justice minister Yvonne Dausab said government measures adopted in March, including the banning the sale of alcohol, the unnecessary movement and restriction on public gatherings, would remain in place. “The only difference is that we are now extending the restriction of movement to other parts of the country and not only Erongo and Khomas. Namibia has so far 16 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Of the 16, 13 are considered active cases, as three people who had earlier tested positive have since recovered. According to the health ministry’s Dr Theo-Ben Kandetu, in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation, these patients are re-tested after seven days after been asymptomatic and once they are tested negative, the re-test is repeated in two days in hope of getting another negative result.

2020-04-15 10:12:04 | 1 days ago